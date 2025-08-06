Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) EVP Bartie Wendy Short Sells 378 Shares of Stock

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) EVP Bartie Wendy Short sold 378 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $16,718.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $224,069.18. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

