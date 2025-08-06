Argent Trust Co Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.1%

DLTR stock opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

