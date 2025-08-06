Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,180,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,967 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

