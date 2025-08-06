Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 5,880 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of GEHC opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

