Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 18,760 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8%

BK opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $103.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

