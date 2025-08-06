iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $231,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $201.03 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The stock has a market cap of $350.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

