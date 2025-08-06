Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 1.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 725,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 176,933 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTP opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2034 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2034. The fund will terminate in December 2034. IBTP was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

