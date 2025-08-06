Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after acquiring an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,489,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

