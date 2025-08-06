Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.77 Million Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of American Healthcare REIT worth $38,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 2,746.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $11,433,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 1,587.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -148.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

