Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,216,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 147,890 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,305,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,805,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $575,647,000 after buying an additional 154,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 501.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 256,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,861,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

