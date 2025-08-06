Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 614 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $246.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $245.74 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

