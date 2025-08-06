Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 214,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,224,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VUSB opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.