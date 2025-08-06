Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 997,806 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,647,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,958,000 after buying an additional 203,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,942,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,975. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RTX opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

