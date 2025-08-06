Navigoe LLC Sells 550 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Navigoe LLC lessened its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 390,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Navigoe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Navigoe LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 498,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 47,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DFIV opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

