Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

