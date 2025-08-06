Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 2,212 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,745,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,044,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,104,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,563,000 after buying an additional 410,077 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,451,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,022,000 after buying an additional 342,866 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

