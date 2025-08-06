ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $171.56. The company has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

