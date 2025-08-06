Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 32,500 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,598,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,926,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after buying an additional 1,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,760 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Argus started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.