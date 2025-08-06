Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 9,692 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,692 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 target price (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.18.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PWR opened at $388.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.