Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.81.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $198.53 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 518.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

