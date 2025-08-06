IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys New Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Symbotic by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Symbotic by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Arete lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Arete Research lowered shares of Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,580.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 6,293 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $348,758.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,432.82. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniela L. Rus sold 2,706 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $132,594.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,721. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,536 shares of company stock worth $3,369,969. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

