ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.97.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.19.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

