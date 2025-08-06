ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,997 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,566 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,234 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,015,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,572,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,135,981.36. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 511,094 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,410.12. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,221,355. Company insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

