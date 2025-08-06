Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,607 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,530 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 93.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DVN opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

