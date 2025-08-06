Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires New Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,940,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,742,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,043,000 after acquiring an additional 566,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,045,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,882,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,065,000 after purchasing an additional 56,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

