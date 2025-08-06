IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $207,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 1,633.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $228.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.81 and a one year high of $246.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

