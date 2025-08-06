American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American International Group Price Performance
AIG opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American International Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.