American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 194.5% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair raised shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

