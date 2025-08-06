Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

