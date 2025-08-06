MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 101.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for about 2.0% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.21.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 473.0%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.