Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

