Hemington Wealth Management Has $196,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,400,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,415,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $183.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

