Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.4%

VLO stock opened at $136.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $155.12.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

