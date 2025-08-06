Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

