Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.01. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $124.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

