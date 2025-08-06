Main Street Capital (MAIN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 94.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 473.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley raised Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Main Street Capital stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5,416.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

