Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2%

RSG stock opened at $232.27 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.36 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.