Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 156 Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Labcorp news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

