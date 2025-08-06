ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,878,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,713,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,724,000 after acquiring an additional 536,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,624,000 after purchasing an additional 452,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after purchasing an additional 484,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,400,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,415,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.10.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

