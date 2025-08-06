MGB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE RSG opened at $232.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.36 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

