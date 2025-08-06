Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $10,166,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $109.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

