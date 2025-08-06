BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,109.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,046.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $983.01.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

