Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,528,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chubb worth $11,031,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $267.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.