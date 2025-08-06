The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock valued at $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $188.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.