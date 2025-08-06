MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.8%

PLTR opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The stock has a market cap of $408.90 billion, a PE ratio of 577.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.