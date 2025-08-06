Palacios Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378,444 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,601 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1%

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

