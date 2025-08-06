ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 182,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.59, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $176.33.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

