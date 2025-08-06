Palacios Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,059 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,508.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.3% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $766.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $726.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

