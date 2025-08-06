Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 28.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

DE stock opened at $507.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.25. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $342.70 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

