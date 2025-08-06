Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Starbucks by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,552,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,596,000 after buying an additional 3,124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 629.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,190,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $291,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

