Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $253,816,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $216,953,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,091 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 682.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of PLTR opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $176.33. The company has a market capitalization of $408.90 billion, a PE ratio of 577.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.